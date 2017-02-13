{
"name": "¿Los 11 TO de Russell Westbrook confirma la razón por la que Kevin Durant se fue de OKC?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/02/¿Los-11-TO-de-Russell-Westbrook-confirma-la-razón-por-la-que-Kevin-Durant-se-fue-de-OKC.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Boxeo con Dr. Boxing: ¿Qué le pasa con el talento joven dentro del Boxeo en PR?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/02/Boxeo-con-Dr.Boxing-¿Qué-le-pasa-con-el-talento-joven-dentro-del-Boxeo-en-PR.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Picadillo: Carlos Correa, Tiger Woods, UFC, Joel Embiid, NBA y más al estilo de La Garata",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/02/Picadillo-Carlos-Correa-Tiger-Woods-UFC-Joel-Embiid-NBA-y-más-al-estilo-de-La-Garata.mp3"
}
}
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share