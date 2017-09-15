Escucha el podcast de El Goldo y la Pelua.

{ "name": "Andrew Alvarez Nos Habla Sobre El Misil Que Zumbo Corea Del Norte", "autoplay": "true", "size": { "width": "100%" }, "media": { "mp3": "//mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/09/Andrew-Alvarez-Nos-Habla-Sobre-El-Misil-Que-Zumbo-Corea-Del-Norte.mp3" } }

{ "name": "Cosas Con Las Que No Puedes Bregar Y No Las Soportas", "autoplay": "true", "size": { "width": "100%" }, "media": { "mp3": "//mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/09/Cosas-Con-Las-Que-No-Puedes-Bregar-Y-No-Las-Soportas.mp3" } }