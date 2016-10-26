{
"name": "Picadillo: Boxeo, Kluber, Lindor, Pérez, NBA, Durant, James y más al estilo de La Garata",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2016/10/Picadillo-Boxeo-Kluber-Lindor-Pérez-NBA-Durant-James-y-más-al-estilo-de-La-Garata.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Cuál para ti es la diferencia en está Serie Mundial?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2016/10/¿Cuál-para-ti-es-la-diferencia-en-está-Serie-Mundial.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Cuál es el problema más Grande para los Golden State Warriors?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2016/10/Cuál-es-el-problema-más-Grande-para-los-Golden-State-Warriors.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Pa’ Pool y Pa’ Banca",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2016/10/Pa-Pool-y-Pa-Banca-2.mp3"
}
}
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share