Home » DJs » La Garata de la Mega » ¿Cuál es el problema más grande para los Golden State Warriors?

¿Cuál es el problema más grande para los Golden State Warriors?

La Garata

Escucha el podcast de La Garata.

Deja tu comentario

  • PatriotSentinel

    La Imagen de SuperTeam si vencen esa imagen podrán llegar mas lejos que la pasada temporada (ojo no me refiero a ganar 73) osea Ganar Campeonato!

  • PatriotSentinel

    Hoy 14 de Febrero del 2017 el record de 46-9 demuestran que están haciendo sus ajustes so me da gracias escuchar a toda la gente de ese primer juego…… gente hoy están mejor los 37-16 de Cleveland, The Playmaker analizalos ahora infaante!

También te gustaría

La Garata¿Quién debe ser el cerrador de los Golden State Warriors? ¿Kevin Durant o Stephen Curry? La Garata¿Realmente Kevin Durant hace mejor a los Golden State Warriors? ¿Puede esta edición de los Golden State Warriors dominar como lo hicieron en el 2015 ¿Cuál es el problema real de Russell Westbrook? ¿Respeto o imagen? La GarataDel 1-10, ¿qué tan importante fue la victoria de Golden State frente a Cleveland?