{
"name": "¿Cuál es el problema real de Russell Westbrook? ¿Respeto o imagen?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/01/Cuál-es-el-problema-real-de-Russell-Westbrook-Respeto-o-imagen.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Pa’ Pool y Pa’ Banca",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/01/Pa-Pool-y-Pa-Banca-2.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Picadillo: Mónica Puig, Gana Santurce, Floyd Mayweather, NFL y más al estilo de La Garata",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/01/Picadillo-Mónica-Puig-Gana-Santurce-Floyd-Mayweather-NFL-y-más-al-estilo-de-La-Garata.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "Puerto Rico tiene 4 peloteros en el HOF ¿Cual sería tu orden?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/01/Puerto-Rico-tiene-4-peloteros-en-el-HOF-¿Cual-sería-tu-orden.mp3"
}
}
{
"name": "¿Estará arreglado el deporte? ¿Cuánta mafia hay detrás de cada juego profesional?",
"autoplay": "true",
"size": {
"width": "100%" },
"media": {
"mp3": "http://mega1069.sbs.co/wp-content/uploads/sites/17/2017/01/¿Estará-arreglado-el-deporte-Cuánta-mafia-hay-detrás-de-cada-juego-profesional.mp3"
}
}
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share